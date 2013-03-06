MONTHLY
Gunmen Attack Church, Assault Priests in Libya

Gunmen attack church in Libya’s Benghazi: ministry

ICC Note: Islamists attacked an Egyptian church in Benghazi, Libya and assaulted two priests days after the arrest of dozens of Egyptian Christians suspected of proselytizing “Since the 2011 revolution that ousted the late dictator Moamer Kadhafi, Libya’s small Christian minority has expressed fears over Islamic extremism, especially with the rise of armed militias enforcing their own law in the absence of central control,” Agence France-Presse reports. Moreover, Libya’s Islamists are growing bolder with every new accusation against a Christian or other minority for proselytizing or being involved in some other type of ‘illegal’ religious activity. Sadly, the arrests of Christians and attacks on the Christian community are bound to escalate as a result.

3/3/2013 Libya (Agence France-Presse) – Gunmen have attacked an Egyptian Coptic church in Libya’s eastern city of Benghazi, assaulting two priests, the foreign ministry said Sunday, days after dozens of Egyptian Christians suspected of proselytising were arrested.

The foreign ministry said it “strongly condemned Thursday’s attack on the Egyptian church… and the aggression towards Father Paula Isaac and his deputy by the irresponsible armed men.”

It did not elaborate on the attacks or give any details of injuries.

The government has formed a commission of inquiry involving the interior, defence and justice ministries, and has “taken the necessary measures to secure the church and its occupants,” the ministry added.

It expressed “deep concern” over the attack, saying it was “contrary to the rules” of Islam and to international laws on human rights and basic freedoms.

[Full Story]

